NTSB: Train crew got safety alert just before derailment

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) - Federal safety investigators have released a preliminary report on the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment and toxic chemical release.

The National Transportation Safety Board says the train’s crew did not receive a critical warning about an overheated axle until just before dozens of cars went off the tracks.

The engineer slowed and stopped the train after getting a “critical audible alarm message.”

The crew then saw fire and smoke and alerted dispatch of a possible derailment.

The report’s release Thursday came as Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made his first visit to East Palestine since the wreck nearly three weeks ago.

The Feb. 3 derailment led to evacuations and fears of contamination after a controlled burn of toxic chemicals aimed at preventing an explosion.

