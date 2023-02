Scoreboard: February 22, 2023

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

W. VA. GIRLS CLASS AAAA REGION IV SECTION 2 SEMIFINALS

Parkersburg South - 52

Parkersburg - 59

Parkersburg will face St. Albans in the sectional final on Friday, February 24

OHIO BOYS DIV. II REGION 7 SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

Unioto - 51

Marietta - 59

Marietta will face Fairfield Union at Lancaster High School in the sectional final on Saturday, February 25

Vinton County - 36

Warren - 58

Warren will face Washington C.H. at Washington Court House High School in the sectional final on Saturday, February 25

OHIO GIRLS DIV. III REGION 11 DISTRICT SEMIFINALS

Fort Frye - 43

Tuscarawas Valley - 34

Fort Frye will face Union Local at Zanesville High School in the district final on Saturday, February 25

W. VA. HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL

Roane County - 36

Williamstown - 92

NCAA MEN’S BASKETBALL

Marshall - 92

James Madison - 83

