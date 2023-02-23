Taxing tourism, recreation for EMS and fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Your golf outing or rafting trip could soon cost more money, after the West Virginia Senate passed a $1 fee to support firefighters and emergency medical services.

“Everyone supports our EMS workers and our volunteer fire departments, or all of our fire departments, but you know, they need our financial support too -- not just our moral support,” Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker, told fellow lawmakers. “This is just a small token.”

The proposal, Senate Bill 429, would allow county commissions to add a Health and Safety Fee to tourism and recreational activities. It does not require counties to adopt the fee, instead, giving each county commission latitude to decide for themselves.

The Health and Safety Fee would be capped at no more than $1 per day for lodging and vehicle rentals. It would be added to the per-person, ticket price for other activities.

The fee would affect lodging, rentals, skiing and golfing, along with rafting, museums, concerts and zip lines to name a few.

Senators passed the proposal 32-2. One of the no votes was Patrick Martin, R-Lewis.

“That is very important to me, our fire departments and our EMS, and I just don’t think right way of doing it is putting an additional fee on people coming into our state,” Martin said. “I just don’t think that looks good on West Virginia.”

Also against the proposal was the state’s Hospitality & Travel Association. To stay competitive, Director Ritchie Heath says some businesses would eat the cost, reducing potential investment.

“In theory, ‘Oh, it’s just a dollar,’” he said. “But when you add these up, you’ve got sales tax, you’ve got hotel occupancy tax, then you’ve got a tourism fee. You do this and that, and then all of a sudden what you find, is when customers get their bills at the end of the day, they look at all of this and they’re like, ‘Oh my, this was a lot more expensive than what I had anticipated spending.’”

The extra dollar is especially important in rural, tourism friendly areas, such as ski-friendly Tucker County. It’s home to a small tax base and fewer than 7,000 residents -- a number Smith said can swell to 30,000 on the weekend.

Smith told WSAZ Investigative/Political Reporter Curtis Johnson that influx increases the burden on EMS and fire, services for which voters rejected a levy in Tucker County and elsewhere this past November.

“Is this another approach to try to get that money that they rejected?” Johnson asked.

“If the levy would have passed, the need wouldn’t have been as great, but it didn’t pass and so here we are with the same problem,” Smith replied. “Do you let people die? The worst thing that can happen in tourism is dead tourists. Whether it is a heart attack, car wreck or whatever.”

Smith said the money stays in the county where it was collected with every dollar required to support fire and EMS.

Smith admits the proposal provides little to no relief for those counties that lack hotels and tourism.

The bill now moves to the House for consideration.

