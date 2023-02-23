There’s now a new, easier way for you to donate to Latrobe Street Mission’s cause

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Latrobe Street Mission has set up a new, more convenient way for you to donate to their cause.

Shelter Manager Anna Dobbins said their online donation system now has the option to set up an automatic monthly donation. You can set that regular donation amount to anything in $25 increments.

For an organization that relies on community donations, $25 a month can go a long way.

“It would mean a family coming in and eating three meals a day and showering and you know being able to get the hygiene items they need and a bed to sleep in,” Dobbins said.

To set yourself up with a monthly donation, go to Latrobe Street Mission’s Facebook page. They have a link listed in one of their posts. Dobbins said it will eventually be available on Latrobe Street Mission’s website as well.

