Three people arrested for their involvement in multiple thefts and subsequent crimes in Athens County

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people were arrested in Athens County for their involvement in multiple thefts and subsequent crimes according to the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force.

On February 16, a search warrant was executed at 512 Pearlwood Rd., Albany where hundreds of pieces of mail were recovered, according to Athens County Sheriff, Rodney smith.

As a result of the search three primary suspects were confirmed, Jessica O’Rourke, Joseph O’Rourke, and Brionna McDaniel.

On February 21, Jessica O’Rourke, 38, of Nelsonville, was located and interviewed regarding the investigation. It was found that O’Rourke had conspired on numerous occasions to, receiving stolen property, check forgery and cashing the forged checks.

She was arrested and charged with forgery, receiving stolen property, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. She was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

On February 22, warrants were requested for Brionna McDaniel, 24, of Nelsonville and Joseph O’Rourke, 20, of Albany, in connection with the thefts.

Both McDaniel and O’Rourke were located in Portsmouth, Ohio, arrested and taken back to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

McDaniel was charged with receiving stolen property, forgery, and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

Joseph O’Rourke was charged with burglary and receiving stolen property.

Sheriff Smith would like to thank the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller J. Blackburn, Chief Investigator Jay Barrett and Investigators with the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, and Deputies with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office during this investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.