Williamstown City Councilman resigns

By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - At Tuesday night’s Williamstown City Council meeting, council member Randy Dick’s resignation was announced.

The city will need to find someone to finish out Dick’s term. According to the mayor, council will look over options then recommend someone to the mayor, who will then decline or appoint them.

Any Williamstown local who’s interested in finishing out Dick’s current term can give the city a call at 304-375-7761.

City officials say that Dick’s term ends in late June of 2024.

There will be an election in May of 2024 to determine who will fill the position in the next term.

