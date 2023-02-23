Williamstown City Councilman resigns

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - At Tuesday night’s Williamstown City Council meeting, council member Randy Dick’s resignation was announced.

The city will need to find someone to finish out Dick’s term. According to the mayor, council will look over options then recommend someone to the mayor, who will then decline or appoint them.

Any Williamstown local who’s interested in finishing out Dick’s current term can give the city a call at 304-375-7761.

City officials say that Dick’s term ends in late June of 2024.

There will be an election in May of 2024 to determine who will fill the position in the next term.

