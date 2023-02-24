Bald eagle rescued in Summers County.

This bald eagle was struck by a truck on Sunday.
This bald eagle was struck by a truck on Sunday.(WVVA News)
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Last Sunday, a mature bald eagle left his nest on Brooks Island on the New River.

He left his mate to care for the nest and he went hunting for food.

The eagle found that meal in the form of roadkill near Summers County High School.

The decision put the eagle on a collision course with a construction truck. The bird was hit.

Wendy Perrone, Executive Director - Three Rivers Avian Center: “The male was hit by a vehicle on route 20 about 3 or 4 miles south of here and he was eating on a deer carcass beside of the road and was startled when a car went by, and he got clipped.”

The driver called 911 and dispatchers alerted Three Rivers Avian Center. Perrone says they responded, and it turns out the eagle’s wrist was shattered into four pieces, making it difficult for him to fly.

He was also suffering from high lead content, making him very sick at the same time.

The eagle underwent surgery this week at All Creatures Veterinary Clinic in Princeton to repair the fracture.

Wendy: “And then from there, it is a question of whether or not he can extend the wing, and if he can, can he fly? So, we have three big questions to see yet, and it’s going to be months on this one.”

While the eagle is recovering under the watchful eye of doctors,

Three Rivers Avian Center is keeping an eye on his mate and their nest, hoping she will continue to watch over her eggs.

Wendy: “It’s not unusual in a circumstance like this for the female to abandon the eggs and just give up for the season.”

The nest is the focus of careful observation this week, and so far, so good.

The female has left the nest a few times to gather food and has returned every time.

The weather is cooperating at the same time, helping to keep the eggs warm.

It will take about 34 to 36 days for the eggs to hatch.

And so far, it’s been about 14.

Time will only tell how this rescue will end.

