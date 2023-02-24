Camden Clark Medical Center named among the best 250 hospitals in the nation in 2023

It is the only hospital in the region to earn the distinction
Camden Clark Medical Center
Camden Clark Medical Center(Sarah Coleman)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine Camden Clark was named among the best 250 hospitals in the nation in 2023, according to a press release from the medical center.

This also places Camden Clark in the top five percent of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance.

