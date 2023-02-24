City of Parkersburg donated $25K to Discovery World on Market

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The donation of $25,000 was made from the City of Parkersburg to allow families the opportunity to visit and explore all that discovery world has to offer.

This donation will give 250 income qualifying families a free one year membership to Discovery World.

Mayor Tom Joyce talked about why the city decided to donate to Discovery World.

“Really afford young people, children, the opportunity to engage in this state of the art, one of a kind, facility. To learn and grow and develop intellectually, particularly around science, technology, engineering, and math; that’s really important,” said Mayor Joyce.

Discovery World will have a form on their website for families to fill out once they open April 2nd.

