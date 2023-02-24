House fire on Belavista Drive

Fire causes total loss to house, damages to neighboring residence and neighbor’s boat
House fire on Belavista Drive
House fire on Belavista Drive(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire on Belavista Drive this morning.

The homeowners said they heard the fire alarms going off at 10 a.m. in their home on the three hundred block of Belavista Drive in Washington County. One of the homeowners, Roger Truax said that his wife, Penny said she smelled smoke coming from the garage. That is when Truax discovered the fire happening.

The house is a total loss and the neighboring residence and neighbor’s boat were damaged as a result of the fire.

At roughly 10:45 a.m., Warren Township Volunteer Fire Chief Mark Wile says a call come in from a neighbor about the fire. An investigation will be taking place on the fire, but the preliminary investigation believes the fire started in the garage according to Chief Wile.

Warren Township led the fire rescue with Marietta Fire Department, Oak Grove and Barlow assisting. Oak Grove and Warren provided ambulance assistance and the Washington County Sheriff’s Department was on scene as well.

WTAP will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people arrested for multiple thefts and subsequent crimes in Athens County
Three people arrested for their involvement in multiple thefts and subsequent crimes in Athens County
Generic fire image (Source: Raycom Media)
Fire destroys four buildings in Morgan County
Wood Co. women pleads guilty to animal cruelty felony charge
Wood Co. women pleads guilty to animal cruelty felony charge
A body was found Wednesday in the Leon area of Mason County, West Virginia.
Man finds body along river
A West Virginia woman who admitted providing a firearm to a felon in the shooting death of a...
Summersville woman sentenced for buying rifle for man killed in shootout

Latest News

Joe Manchin visited Wood County to discuss how his new plan will help seniors in West Virginia
W.Va. Senator Joe Manchin talks to Wood Co. Seniors about Inflation Reduction Act
The public is invited to a paint party to contribute to a local mural.
The public can participate in the creation of a Point Park mural through paint parties
Vienna City Council meets.
Vienna City Council discusses a hen ordinance, a rodeo, and more
Pleasants County man recognized as a W.Va. “History Hero”
Pleasants County man recognized as a W.Va. “History Hero”