House fire on Belavista Drive

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire on Belavista Drive this morning.

The homeowners said they heard the fire alarms going off at 10 a.m. in their home on the three hundred block of Belavista Drive in Washington County. One of the homeowners, Roger Truax said that his wife, Penny said she smelled smoke coming from the garage. That is when Truax discovered the fire happening.

The house is a total loss and the neighboring residence and neighbor’s boat were damaged as a result of the fire.

At roughly 10:45 a.m., Warren Township Volunteer Fire Chief Mark Wile says a call come in from a neighbor about the fire. An investigation will be taking place on the fire, but the preliminary investigation believes the fire started in the garage according to Chief Wile.

Warren Township led the fire rescue with Marietta Fire Department, Oak Grove and Barlow assisting. Oak Grove and Warren provided ambulance assistance and the Washington County Sheriff’s Department was on scene as well.

WTAP will have more information as it becomes available.

