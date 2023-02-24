Joe Manchin shows support to keep Pleasants Power Station going

Pleasants Power Station continues to receive support from another W.Va. politician
Joe Manchin shows support to keep Pleasants Power Station going
Joe Manchin shows support to keep Pleasants Power Station going
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the Pleasants Power Station continuing to gain support from West Virginia officials, W.Va. Senator Joe Manchin adds his support to keep the power plant going.

The Pleasants Power Station is still looking to find a long-term partner. With other West Virginia officials such as W.Va. delegate, Trenton Barnhart and governor Jim Justice speaking in support of a new company.

Manchin is also voicing his support to find a solution for the plant. Including bringing in companies to look into buying the plant.

“So, everybody’s doing everything they can. And I’m going to continue to be bringing more people who are considering investments and show them what an opportunity they have at that plant. It has a lot of life left into it. And many other ways and iterations that we can go into if we need to,” says Manchin.

Manchin says the Pleasants Power Station will be a focal point in the energy provisions and discussions with the Inflation Reduction Act.

For more previous coverage, you can click the link below:

House Resolution passes to encourage Mon Power to purchase Pleasants Power Station

