Justin Dalrymple to serve felony gun and drug charges

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Justin Dalrymple was sentenced to a total of nine years in prison.

In June of 2022, Dalrymple was arrested in a parking lot for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, presenting a firearm during the commission of a felony and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Dalrymple asked if he could run his sentencing consecutively to his parole, for his first and second count and that he be in the work release program and take part in drug treatment.

Wood County prosecuting attorney, Charlotte Dauphin said that although Dalrymple wanting to seek drug treatment is “admirable,” she said Dalrymple is still a threat to the community -- including his previous charges. Some of which include an outstanding warrant for theft in Ohio, grand larceny in both 2017 and 2020 and a domestic violence charge amongst others.

Wood Co. circuit judge, Robert Waters ruled that Dalrymple be sentenced for all three counts. With the third count for one year and 251 days credit to run concurrently with counts one and two be run consecutively for eight years.

