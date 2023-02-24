Local News Live: Black History Month Roundup

Black History Month Graphic
Black History Month Graphic(Arizona's Family)
By Local News Live
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Local News Live shares a roundup of stories for Black History Month:

Princeville is the oldest town founded by free African Americans in the U.S.

Throughout history, churches have played a role in black communities

Edith Lee-Payne attended the March on Washington in 1963 as a 12 year-old. Sixty years later she recounts her journey.

Femi Redwood’s podcast “Beyond Black History Month” celebrates black history year-round

“I Am A Man” is a slogan with deep roots in the Civil Rights Movement and in Memphis, TN

Author Dara Nichole’s “Madison Miles and Friends” book series teaches confidence and character

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people arrested for multiple thefts and subsequent crimes in Athens County
Three people arrested for their involvement in multiple thefts and subsequent crimes in Athens County
Generic fire image (Source: Raycom Media)
Fire destroys four buildings in Morgan County
Wood Co. women pleads guilty to animal cruelty felony charge
Wood Co. women pleads guilty to animal cruelty felony charge
A body was found Wednesday in the Leon area of Mason County, West Virginia.
Man finds body along river
A West Virginia woman who admitted providing a firearm to a felon in the shooting death of a...
Summersville woman sentenced for buying rifle for man killed in shootout

Latest News

Joseph Comer is out on $30 thousand bond
Current W.Va. state police member arrested
Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan.
Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan
Femi Redwood
Edith Lee Paine