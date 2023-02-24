Marietta College football player donates stem cells to stranger

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Jack Wallace, a senior offensive lineman for the Marietta College Pioneers football team, helped save a life this year by donating his stem cells to a stranger he matched with through Be The Match.

The senior signed up for the website because of his head coach and six months after signing up, he was able to help a stranger he matched with by donating his own stem cells to help her fight cancer.

Even though Jack never got to meet her or even see a picture, he is hopeful that after a year he will be able to meet the stranger.

Jack looks back on this experience and is happy that he got the chance to help somebody.

Through Be The Match, people can wait on average seven years to match with somebody and Jack is happy to have been able to help so fast.

