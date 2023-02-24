MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Meet Lilly! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley!

Lilly is a Great Pyrenees Mastiff mix, who is about eleven years old!

She is not the best with other dogs and cats, but if she is paired with the right dog, she can be very friendly.

Lilly loves to ride in the car, she loves to hangout on the couch, and she is a big fan of being pet!

If you are looking to adopt Lilly or any other animals from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley, make sure to visit their website www.hsov.org and head to the adoption tab to find more information.

