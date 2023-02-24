Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles will have limited services Saturday

Ohio BMV will have limited services Saturday
Ohio BMV will have limited services Saturday(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

According to a press release from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) there will be nationwide network maintenance that will impact services.

Offices will be unable to process driver license or permit transactions, but will still be able to complete registration and other transactions.

Updates will be available on their social media if the maintenance is completed before offices close.

No information has been provided on how this will impact residents in West Virginia, so contact your local DMV prior to going in tomorrow.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people arrested for multiple thefts and subsequent crimes in Athens County
Three people arrested for their involvement in multiple thefts and subsequent crimes in Athens County
Generic fire image (Source: Raycom Media)
Fire destroys four buildings in Morgan County
Wood Co. women pleads guilty to animal cruelty felony charge
Wood Co. women pleads guilty to animal cruelty felony charge
A body was found Wednesday in the Leon area of Mason County, West Virginia.
Man finds body along river
A West Virginia woman who admitted providing a firearm to a felon in the shooting death of a...
Summersville woman sentenced for buying rifle for man killed in shootout

Latest News

Joseph Comer is out on $30 thousand bond
Current W.Va. state police member arrested
Camden Clark staff and partners gather to discuss female heart health.
WVU Medicine at Camden Clark holds Heart Health Luncheon
WVU Medicine at Camden Clark is the only one in the region to receive this honor.
WVU Medicine at Camden Clark Medical Center named one of America’s top 250 best hospitals
Pleasants Power Station continues to receive support from another W.Va. politician.
Joe Manchin shows support to keep Pleasants Power Station going
Fire causes total loss to house, damages to neighboring residence and neighbor’s boat.
House fire on Belavista Drive