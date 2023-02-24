Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles will have limited services Saturday

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

According to a press release from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) there will be nationwide network maintenance that will impact services.

Offices will be unable to process driver license or permit transactions, but will still be able to complete registration and other transactions.

Updates will be available on their social media if the maintenance is completed before offices close.

No information has been provided on how this will impact residents in West Virginia, so contact your local DMV prior to going in tomorrow.

