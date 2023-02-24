Pleasants County man recognized as a W.Va. “History Hero”

David Eddy spoke to WTAP about what the recognition meant for him
By Chase Campbell
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Feb 23, 32 West Virginia “History Heroes” from across the state were recognized in a program at the Culture Center in celebration of West Virginia History Day. Among those recognized was Pleasants County’s David Eddy.

Eddy has been a member of the Pleasants County Historical Society for many years as their audio-visual equipment coordinator. He also helps catalogue and research historical tools for the Historical Society and provides demonstrations for their events.

Eddy spoke about how he felt when he learned he’d been nominated as a History Hero.

“Well, I almost turned it down,” Eddy said. “I didn’t think that I had done that much. Then I looked at some of the things, and you forget what you do, you know what I’m saying? I don’t know, I just, then I decided, ‘Well I’ll go ahead, you know.’ And I’m glad I did.”

Eddy said it was his first time going to the capital.

One thing he said he appreciated about attending the program to honor the “History Heroes” was meeting other history-minded West Virginians from across the state. “I talked to a lot of the guys from the other areas, the other places, the counties you know, and it was really interesting to hear the stories they had to tell,” Eddy said.

Eddy was accompanied by Pleasants County Delegate Trenton Barnhart. Barnhart said he was pleased to see someone from his district recognized at the capital. “It’s a wonderful thing,” Barnhart said. “Dave does so many wonderful things in the community. It was my pleasure to be able to join him here this morning in recognition of his accomplishments.”

Reflecting on being honored for his work for the Historical Society at his state’s capital, Eddy had this to say: “Well, it’s kind of a recognition that you probably won’t forget for a long time.

