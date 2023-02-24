The public can participate in the creation of a Point Park mural through paint parties

The public is invited to a paint party to contribute to a local mural.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:21 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The public is invited to participate in paint parties to help make a mural for the entrance of Point Park.

The events will take place at the Parkersburg Art Center.

Anyone, no matter your skill or age, can participate. How these parties work is simple. It’s paint by numbers. A professional artist will then finish the art and install it at Point Park.

The final product will portray native birds and plants and will reference ironwork in historic Parkersburg.

The art center’s Jessie Siefert said, “This is going to be a gateway to Point Park so the thousands of visitors that come out to Blennerhassett Island, all the people who use the river to enjoy Point Park will go through this now beautiful gateway.”

The paint party this Friday will last from 4pm to 7pm. The paint party on Saturday will last from 10am to 2pm.

According to a press release, the mural is scheduled to be installed in June.

The project is a collaboration with the City of Parkersburg and the Arts Collaborative of the Mid-Ohio Valley.

