Queen of Clean: Washing travel mugs and thermos containers

There are many parts to travel mugs, are you cleaning your mugs properly.
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

About this Tip:

Rinsing these is not enough, but that is what most people do. Unfortunately, these cups and thermos containers end up with mold and bacteria growing in the lids and in the containers.

How to:

1. Remove the lid on the mug or thermos.

2. Take the lid apart. Read the directions that came with it or carefully remove and take apart everything you can.

3. Wash the mug and all parts in hot soapy water and rinse well. Using a bottle brush makes this easier.

4. Soak the mug and the lid pieces in hot water and white vinegar. Use about ¼ of white vinegar and then fill the container with hot water.

5. Allow this to soak for 30 minutes or so

6. Rinse well, flushing with hot water

7. Allow the pieces to dry before reassembly

Warnings & Cautions: Be sure you take apart everything you can. Mold and mildew can grow easily.

Linda Says: It is best not to use chlorine bleach in these containers. It can damage the seals and gaskets.

For more Information, go here: https://www.queenofclean.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

