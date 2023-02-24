Questions remain six months after Nutter Fort funeral shooting

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Friday marks six months since a wanted man was gunned down at his father’s funeral.

37-year-old Jason Owens was fatally shot by U.S. Marshals outside a Nutter Fort funeral home on Aug. 24.

Owens was serving as a pallbearer at his father’s funeral.

Owens had a lengthy criminal history and was wanted on an outstanding warrant at the time.

The circumstances of the shooting have raised questions by his family and some in the community.

Officials said at the time, a preliminary investigation suggested Owens was armed when he was shot. However, that has yet to be publicly confirmed.

West Virginia State Police has been handing the investigation of the shooting, which officials say will be turned over to a special prosecutor to review.

5 News asked on Friday if that has happened yet, and we have not received a response as of this article’s publication.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE
Junior Arnie Owens (Obituary of Jason’s father)
One dead after officer-involved shooting at Nutter Fort funeral home (8/24/2022)
Controversy over officer-involved shooting in Nutter Fort grows (8/25/2022)
Family and friends look for “Justice for Jason” (8/29/2022)
Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers (9/9/2022)
Few answers given since officer-involved shooting in Nutter Fort one month ago (9/23/2022)

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people arrested for multiple thefts and subsequent crimes in Athens County
Three people arrested for their involvement in multiple thefts and subsequent crimes in Athens County
Generic fire image (Source: Raycom Media)
Fire destroys four buildings in Morgan County
Wood Co. women pleads guilty to animal cruelty felony charge
Wood Co. women pleads guilty to animal cruelty felony charge
A body was found Wednesday in the Leon area of Mason County, West Virginia.
Man finds body along river
A West Virginia woman who admitted providing a firearm to a felon in the shooting death of a...
Summersville woman sentenced for buying rifle for man killed in shootout

Latest News

Latrobe Street Mission now has a van to help its residents with transportation.
Latrobe St Mission buys van to help its residents access transportation
Generic police lights
Shooting occurred Thursday night in Middleport
Joseph Comer is out on $30 thousand bond
Current W.Va. state police member arrested
Camden Clark staff and partners gather to discuss female heart health.
WVU Medicine at Camden Clark holds Heart Health Luncheon
WVU Medicine at Camden Clark is the only one in the region to receive this honor.
WVU Medicine at Camden Clark Medical Center named one of America’s top 250 best hospitals