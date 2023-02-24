Questions remain six months after Nutter Fort funeral shooting

NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Friday marks six months since a wanted man was gunned down at his father’s funeral.

37-year-old Jason Owens was fatally shot by U.S. Marshals outside a Nutter Fort funeral home on Aug. 24.

Owens was serving as a pallbearer at his father’s funeral.

Owens had a lengthy criminal history and was wanted on an outstanding warrant at the time.

The circumstances of the shooting have raised questions by his family and some in the community.

Officials said at the time, a preliminary investigation suggested Owens was armed when he was shot. However, that has yet to be publicly confirmed.

West Virginia State Police has been handing the investigation of the shooting, which officials say will be turned over to a special prosecutor to review.

5 News asked on Friday if that has happened yet, and we have not received a response as of this article’s publication.

