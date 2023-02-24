Senate considers PEIA premium hike, pay raise

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Senate is poised to pass a pay raise for teachers and state employees. With that raise, however, comes a potential increase in health care premiums.

Senators could approve both items as early as Saturday.

Amy Grady, a teacher and senator, started Friday by greeting her third-and fourth-grade students on the Senate floor -- a far cry from 2018 when she was among teachers on strike over health care costs.

Now, five years later, she is prepared to vote for an increase in health care premiums on teachers, including herself. She discussed the issue Friday afternoon with WSAZ NewsChannel Three Investigative/Political Reporter Curtis Johnson.

“It’s surreal to me,” she said. “I think of that everyday. Every day that I drive in, I look at the Capitol building and think, it was such a short time that I was back here and getting frustrated with my senators and representatives, that I felt like they weren’t listening to us, and now I’m in this role.”

“And getting ready to pass an increase on the very thing that everybody was frustrated with then?” Johnson asked.

“Absolutely,” she replied. “Yeah, it’s surreal, but it has to be done.”

The West Virginia Senate is considering two proposals -- a $2,300 pay raise and reforms meant to stabilize the state’s Public Employee Insurance Agency, known as PEIA.

Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, chairs the Senate Finance Committee. He said supporters are hoping for a return to teachers and other public employees paying 20 percent of their premiums -- a number he said has slid to just 17 percent with no premium hike in years.

“If we didn’t get ahead of it, what was going to happen was the network for PEIA was going to start falling apart,” he said.

The PEIA bill also affects spousal coverage, forcing husbands and wives eligible for coverage elsewhere to leave PEIA or pay a higher rate. Grady says her husband will be impacted by that change, yet, she and Tarr said its necessary to limit further increase in premiums.

Tarr said the $2,300 pay raise and the promise of tax cuts will cushion the blow, but questions remain.

The West Virginia Education Association joined other public school worker unions Friday at the Senate chamber, where a scheduled vote on passage of the PEIA proposal was postponed for one day.

“We knew at some point employees are going to have to have additional premium increases, but we’ve kicked the can down the road so much that we can’t do it all in one fell swoop,” said Dale Lee, president of West Virginia Education Association.

Sen. Mike Caputo, D-Marion, voiced concern about the PEIA proposal.

“If it looks like premiums are going to increase, with the surpluses that we have today. There’s no way I could support a bill like that,” he said.

Grady told Johnson she hopes to help fellow educators understand the necessity.

“You’re an elementary school teacher in the Senate -- you speak to a lot of those folks,” Johnson asked. “You were on the line with them (in the 2018 strike). What’s your message to those people?”

“That the people under this dome are doing exactly what they can to make sure that they still have insurance, because if nothing is done about it, if premiums aren’t raised a little bit, then the other option is, your insurance is gone,” she replied.

The PEIA proposal also increases reimbursements all health providers -- expanding on legislation passed by the Senate last month that focused on in-patient hospitals.

All of the reforms have come weeks after a WVU Medicine hospital in Wheeling announced its plan to stop accepting PEIA this July.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.