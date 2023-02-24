Shooting occurred Thursday night in Middleport

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Middleport Police Department in Meigs County responded to a shooting Thursday night.

According to a press release from the department, officers received a call just after 8 PM for a domestic altercation and shooting on the 100 block of North Second Avenue in Middleport.

The suspect identified as Ronald A. Johnston allegedly shot his girlfriend in the leg.

Johnston was taken into custody and the victum was transported to Holzer-Meigs Emergency Room, where she was treated for the wound and released.

The incident remains under investigation.

We will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people arrested for multiple thefts and subsequent crimes in Athens County
Three people arrested for their involvement in multiple thefts and subsequent crimes in Athens County
Generic fire image (Source: Raycom Media)
Fire destroys four buildings in Morgan County
Wood Co. women pleads guilty to animal cruelty felony charge
Wood Co. women pleads guilty to animal cruelty felony charge
A body was found Wednesday in the Leon area of Mason County, West Virginia.
Man finds body along river
A West Virginia woman who admitted providing a firearm to a felon in the shooting death of a...
Summersville woman sentenced for buying rifle for man killed in shootout

Latest News

Latrobe Street Mission now has a van to help its residents with transportation.
Latrobe St Mission buys van to help its residents access transportation
Joseph Comer is out on $30 thousand bond
Current W.Va. state police member arrested
Camden Clark staff and partners gather to discuss female heart health.
WVU Medicine at Camden Clark holds Heart Health Luncheon
WVU Medicine at Camden Clark is the only one in the region to receive this honor.
WVU Medicine at Camden Clark Medical Center named one of America’s top 250 best hospitals