Shooting occurred Thursday night in Middleport

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Middleport Police Department in Meigs County responded to a shooting Thursday night.

According to a press release from the department, officers received a call just after 8 PM for a domestic altercation and shooting on the 100 block of North Second Avenue in Middleport.

The suspect identified as Ronald A. Johnston allegedly shot his girlfriend in the leg.

Johnston was taken into custody and the victum was transported to Holzer-Meigs Emergency Room, where she was treated for the wound and released.

The incident remains under investigation.

We will provide updates as they become available.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.