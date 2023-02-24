Stabbing in Morgantown sends one person to the hospital

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Morgantown Thursday night.

Officials said the person was stabbed around 8 p.m. along Walnut St. in Morgantown.

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital, officials said. Their condition is unknown.

Authorities said the Morgantown Police Department is investigating the incident.

Further information has not been released.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people arrested for multiple thefts and subsequent crimes in Athens County
Three people arrested for their involvement in multiple thefts and subsequent crimes in Athens County
Generic fire image (Source: Raycom Media)
Fire destroys four buildings in Morgan County
Wood Co. women pleads guilty to animal cruelty felony charge
Wood Co. women pleads guilty to animal cruelty felony charge
A body was found Wednesday in the Leon area of Mason County, West Virginia.
Man finds body along river
House fire on Belavista Drive
House fire on Belavista Drive

Latest News

Latrobe Street Mission now has a van to help its residents with transportation.
Latrobe St Mission buys van to help its residents access transportation
Generic police lights
Shooting occurred Thursday night in Middleport
Joseph Comer is out on $30 thousand bond
Current W.Va. state police member arrested
Camden Clark staff and partners gather to discuss female heart health.
WVU Medicine at Camden Clark holds Heart Health Luncheon
WVU Medicine at Camden Clark is the only one in the region to receive this honor.
WVU Medicine at Camden Clark Medical Center named one of America’s top 250 best hospitals