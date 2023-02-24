This is Home: Family collecting and donating teddy bears in memory of lost loved one

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Ashley DeSenze and the Shreve family are remembering a family member they lost too soon in a unique way.

The Shreve family is collecting and donating teddy bears in memory of Grayson to Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Grayson Shreve was just two months old when he passed away in January.

He was everything they could imagine according to his Aunt DeSenze.

“He was so sweet; he was always happy. He never seemed to cry or anything like that much. He made us all happy, being in the world and everything. We were all devastated, obviously, whenever he passed away,” said DeSenze.

Following his passing DeSenze and the rest of the Shreve family wanted to do something to remember and honor Grayson.

“We were trying to do, you know, like collecting books for the school library, or something like that. When I talked to the hospital, they already have a teddy bear fund going. She said that we could donate into that because they give a teddy bear to all the children that come through the hospital,” said DeSenze.

On Sunday, the family came together to count and tag the bears.

“We’re working on putting little memory tags on the bears so that whenever they’re given a bear they know where it came from, and who its for,” said DeSenze.

At the time they had over 600 bears, and other stuffed animals, they were getting ready to donate.

Friday was the last day to donate bears this month, and DeSenze says they have just under 900 stuffed animals.

The family plans on holding teddy bear collections in future years in memory of Grayson.

You can stay up to date on the future collection trough the Facebook page Teddy Bears for Grayson.

