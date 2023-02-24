Vienna City Council discusses a hen ordinance, a rodeo, and more

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Vienna City Council discussed multiple agenda items, from hen ordinance amendments to a rodeo.

An amended version of an ordinance regulating livestock passed its reading. The original version of the ordinance was tabled at a previous council meeting.

City Attorney Russell Skogstad Jr. explained the thought process behind the ordinance in general, “The idea was to create something that took into consideration both people that wanted hens and the people that may not appreciate living next to a large flock of birds.”

Multiple changes were made, one being increasing the maximum amount of hens that can be kept on a lot to four. Some council members attempted to make that number higher but those amendments failed.

Another change makes it so more properties can keep hens. The revised ordinance states that hens can be kept on R1, R2, and R3 zoned properties occupied by single family residences. Before it was just R1.

Skogstad said, “The idea is that those are the houses with the lots, with the yards that are big enough to accommodate the animal, to allow the animals in the day-time to run somewhat free…,”

He added, “You get enough chickens in one confined area, you’re not going to have a piece of grass in that confined area.”

Council also voted to make it so people will need to pay an annual $5 permit fee. The hen house must be inspected by a code enforcement officer before the permit is issued.

Council also voted to change how far hen houses or pens have to be from your own house and your neighbor’s house. It changed the required distance from your neighbor’s house to 20 feet and the required distance from your own house to 10 feet. City Councilman Chris Mancuso explained that this is meant to accommodate people with smaller backyards.

Council also voted to raise the maximum height that no part of a hen house can exceed to eight feet. Although this amendment passed, council acknowledged that they’d have to double check if this change conflicts with existing code.

Council also voted to do away with the rule that hens must be confined to a lot.

Those were some changes to the original ordinance and amendments to the amended version presented that passed at Thursday night’s meeting.

The ordinance will be up for another reading at a later meeting.

In other news, council voted to dedicate $27,000 to a rodeo event that would take place the weekend of Freedom Fest.

Last year, the festival was three days. This year, it will be two days with a rodeo on the third day.

Mayor Rapp said it will bring people to the area.

“I think that that’s an investment that we as a city should be making to show people that not only are we a great place to live and a very clean place to live but we have fun,” he said.

Council members Kim Williams and Chris Mancuso took issue with the cost.

Mancuso said, “We’re basically doubling our contributions to add one more event to an entire weekend of events.”

Williams said, “I’m trying to get the full picture of what this is going to cost because it’s way beyond the $27,000 being requested.”

Rapp believes that the rodeo will cover extra costs through ticket sales and sponsorships. Williams does not.

Rapp said that the $27,000 contribution for the event will come from money already allocated to events in the budget.

Both Williams and Mancuso expressed to WTAP that they believe the cost would be better spent developing Spencers Landing.

Council also discussed the county-wide comprehensive plan. There is only one section left to be completed.

There was back and forth debate about whether or not getting another comprehensive plan done specifically for Vienna would be necessary.

Mancuso and Williams expressed a need to invest in another plan specifically for the City of Vienna. They said that a plan specifically for Vienna would be more in-depth. Williams added that the county-wide plan lacks perspective from major stakeholders in Vienna. Mancuso added that there was not an adequate amount of public input in the process.

Rapp, on the other hand, believes that the county-wide comprehensive plan is enough. It has a specific section on Vienna in the plan. Rapp told WTAP that this covers Vienna’s goals as well as data on the area such as population, age, etc.

Rapp also believes that getting a comprehensive plan done with the county is the most cost-effective avenue. He expressed that there is a good amount of overlap of information with the different areas of the county when it comes to the section about history.

Rapp vouched to wait and see the final county-wide comprehensive plan before considering whether or not a plan specifically for Vienna is necessary. Mancuso, however, pointed out how much slower the process has taken than anticipated. He said that they’ve been told that the plan is almost complete for a while.

Mancuso clarified that he is not vouching to cancel the county-wide plan.

Local swim teams were recognized for their accomplishments at the beginning of the meeting. Swim coaches took the floor to raise awareness for what they see as a lack of sufficient swim facilities in the area.

