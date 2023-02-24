West Virginia officials investigate reports of powder in air

Cell Phone
Cell Phone(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Authorities are investigating reports of a powder in the air and on some cars in mid-Atlantic states.

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection said Friday it’s working to collect and analyze samples of the dust-like substance after it was reported in the state’s Eastern Panhandle, about 100 miles west of Washington, D.C.

Social media users are posting about seeing the powder in the air and on cars in West Virginia, northern Virginia and Maryland.

A West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson says there’s no indication the powder is related to the Feb 3. toxic train derailment in Ohio.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people arrested for multiple thefts and subsequent crimes in Athens County
Three people arrested for their involvement in multiple thefts and subsequent crimes in Athens County
Generic fire image (Source: Raycom Media)
Fire destroys four buildings in Morgan County
Wood Co. women pleads guilty to animal cruelty felony charge
Wood Co. women pleads guilty to animal cruelty felony charge
A body was found Wednesday in the Leon area of Mason County, West Virginia.
Man finds body along river
A West Virginia woman who admitted providing a firearm to a felon in the shooting death of a...
Summersville woman sentenced for buying rifle for man killed in shootout

Latest News

Latrobe Street Mission now has a van to help its residents with transportation.
Latrobe St Mission buys van to help its residents access transportation
Generic police lights
Shooting occurred Thursday night in Middleport
Joseph Comer is out on $30 thousand bond
Current W.Va. state police member arrested
Camden Clark staff and partners gather to discuss female heart health.
WVU Medicine at Camden Clark holds Heart Health Luncheon
WVU Medicine at Camden Clark is the only one in the region to receive this honor.
WVU Medicine at Camden Clark Medical Center named one of America’s top 250 best hospitals