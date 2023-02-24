W.Va. House of Delegates passes bill to limit substance abuse treatment beds in counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia House of Delegates on Feb. 23 passed a bill to limit the number of substance abuse treatment beds allowed in each county.

House Bill 3337 prohibits additional beds from being added to any county that already has more than 250 treatment beds in its facilities.

Del. Scot Heckert (R - Wood) said there’s a problem in the state of people in need of substance abuse treatment being brought across state lines to West Virginia facilities. Heckert cited Wood County in particular. “Wood County has 27% of the population of beds in the state of West Virginia with 4% of the population,” Heckert said. “It’s just not right that they’re bringing people in from 26 different states and putting them in Wood County, because we’ve got the most beds, 281.”

Heckert acknowledged that this legislation won’t make it easier for people who need treatment, regardless of where they are, to get it.

Heckert did say that there’s bipartisan support in the legislature for working to do more to get help to those who need it, but that this would have to happen without simply relocating those in need to other counties or states where beds are available.

