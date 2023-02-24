W.Va. Senator Joe Manchin talks to Wood Co. Seniors about Inflation Reduction Act

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “Our elderly and seniors depend on – most of them in West Virginia – depend on the social security and Medicare,” says W.Va. Senator, Joe Manchin. “And I can commit to them and tell you that they’re going to be protected.”

West Virginia is in the top three for both senior population percentage and for percentage of Medicare beneficiaries. Which is something that Manchin says he is looking to protect with the Inflation Reduction Act.

“Well, our mission here at the Wood County Senior Citizens Association is to work with the neediest population in our county,” says Wood Co. Citizens Association executive director, Kelly Goedel. “And so, all of those things really affect their daily lives.”

This act – which was signed into law back on August 16, 2022 – looks to help lower the cost of Medicare and prescription drugs for West Virginia seniors.

Some of these benefits include providing free vaccines, penalizing drug companies for significant price hikes and capping out-of-pocket costs on insulin.

“My good friend, who is a diabetic, who was paying six hundred to eight hundred dollars a month for her insulin. It’s now paying $35,” says AARP W.Va. state volunteer president, Jane Marks. “And interestingly enough, my volunteer team is back at the West Virginia State Capital right this minute trying to do the same thing here in West Virginia for other folks who are not on Medicare. Folks who have private insurance.”

Manchin also says that the act will be beneficial to businesses in West Virginia as the act will look to make the state energy independent.

