WVU Medicine at Camden Clark holds Heart Health Luncheon

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Employees with Camden Clark were at the Parkersburg Art Center for a luncheon discussing women’s cardiovascular health.

Over two hundred employees and Camden Clark partners took part in the Heart Health Luncheon. Attendees got a chance to listen to speakers who discussed the importance of healthy cardiovascular health.

Some of the speakers include two of Camden Clark’s doctors — including the hospital’s new female cardiologist — and a testimonial from a female patient.

Camden Clark Foundation director, Kim Couch says that this luncheon was important to educate people about women’s cardiovascular health.

“Yes, I think most people do not realize that cardiovascular disease kills more people combined every other disease process. And we did a survey while we were here on our phones that showed that many of us did not realize that that was the actual number one killer of women in — not just West Virginia — but throughout the country,” says Couch.

Cardiovascular disease — or heart disease — is the number one disease in female fatality.

For more information on cardiovascular health, you can speak with your doctor.

