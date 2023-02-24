WVU Medicine at Camden Clark Medical Center named one of America’s top 250 best hospitals

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - WVU Medicine at Camden Clark is receiving a significant accomplishment for its hospital.

Camden Clark Medical Center is named one of America’s top 250 best hospitals. It’s the first time the hospital has received this honor.

“We’re honored to be named one of the best 250 hospitals in the nation for clinical excellence by Healthgrades,” said WVU Medicine Camden Clark President and CEO, Steve Altmiller. “This recognition enhances our mission to provide the highest standard of care to patients throughout our region and affirms our commitment to quality care. We applaud our caring and compassionate providers, clinicians and staff for their dedication to our patients and communities, along with their outstanding efforts that have allowed us to achieve this distinction.”

Camden Clark is the only hospital in the region to be ranked in this list for 2023 and it’s in the top five percent of hospitals nationwide for overall clinical performance. Camden Clark’s vice president and chief nursing officer, Carol Grove says that this achievement speaks largely to the employees and staff at the hospital.

“And it really just reflects the incredibly hard work of all of our providers and our staff. And it’s such an accomplishment for the team. And what that means to the community is that you can count on, when you come to us, that we are dedicated to providing top quality care,” says Grove.

In addition to being named one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, Camden Clark has received national excellence of care awards across major clinical areas from the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, CareChex, the American Heart Association, U.S. News & World Report, among other Healthgrades national awards. Camden Clark was also recognized for its journey to performance excellence utilizing the Baldrige framework, and was the only hospital in the State of West Virginia to receive the Platinum Governor’s Award for Excellence in 2022 from the Partnership for Excellence.

“We are thrilled to receive this prestigious recognition and to be named as one of the leaders for clinical excellence in the U.S. by Healthgrades,” said Cindy Kern, WVU Medicine Camden Clark Vice President of Quality and Patient Safety. “I’m honored to work alongside our multidisciplinary team of physicians, employees and WVU Medicine partners, who strive each day to provide the most advanced, patient-centered care. This achievement is a testament to our ongoing commitment to quality, and we look forward to continuing to deliver the highest standard of care to our patients throughout the region.

Camden Clark Medical Center received the distinction by “Healthgrades,” a company that provides information about physicians, hospitals and healthcare providers.

Healthgrades evaluated patient mortality and complication rates for 31 of the most common conditions and procedures at nearly 4,500 hospitals across the country to identify the top-performing hospitals. The 2023 analysis revealed significant variation between America’s Best 250 Hospitals and hospitals that did not receive the distinction.

