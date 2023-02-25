Latrobe St Mission buys van to help its residents access transportation

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Latrobe Street Mission now has a van it can use to transport its residents to job interviews, doctor appointments, and more.

The mission has described transportation as a big barrier its residents face on their way to independence. Executive Director Jim Sims said that a lack of transportation makes everything harder, from getting a job to keeping a job to scheduling appointments.

“Being homeless is a major hurdle but then, when you’re homeless without a vehicle, the hurdles get larger. Then everything you got to do is based on public transportation,” he said.

For homeless people without any income, getting on the bus can be a hurdle in and of itself.

“So now they’ve either got to find a bus pass or bum enough money to ride the bus,” Sims explained.

And scheduling can get complicated with the bus schedule even with busses being prompt.

“Say your schedule...or your appointment is 2:45. Well, you’re either gonna get there a half hour early or a half hour late because of the bus system,” Sims explained.

Sims pointed out that, while more urban areas are built for people to rely on public transportation, rural areas are not.

