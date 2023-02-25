Swim coaches take the floor at Vienna City Council meeting - They say new swimming facilities are needed

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Swim teams for Parkersburg High and Parkersburg South were recognized for their achievements at Thursday night’s Vienna City Council meeting.

The swim coaches took the floor to raise awareness about what they call a lack of sufficient swim facilities in the area.

Parkersburg South and Parkersburg High swim teams have a successful track record. Parkersburg South’s boys won states and their girls broke a long-time school record. Parkersburg High’s boys placed third in states and their girls had a solid season.

Parkersburg High Swim Coach Emily Martin said, “When you stop and think about that, two of the top three teams in the state on the boys side came from right here in Wood County.”

This is despite not having access to adequate sports facilities, according to their coaches.

Martin said, “..., but imagine what we could do and the kids that we could serve, if we had the access to more. If we had the access to better training facilities, better training times.”

According to Parkersburg South Swim Coach Ryan Radcliff, there are only two facilities that can support competitive swimming in the Mid-Ohio Valley, the Parkersburg Boys and Girls Club and the Parkersburg YMCA.

“Granted both of these facilities are very accommodating to us and they do everything they can to try and give us what we need however those facilities are really old and they’re really small…,” he said.

Radcliff said four high school teams use the Parkersburg Girls and Boys Club, which only has five lanes.

“And then at the Y you’ve got the Parkersburg Sharks club team which is ages all the way from what? Four to, you know, up to high school and you have to fit all those kids plus PHS’s swim team in in one evening…,” he said.

Martin said her team has to do late night practices due to the congestion.

“They are training until 9:30 or 10pm at night almost every single night of the week…and that’s just what we have to do to get the pool time that we need to get the training time that we need to serve these kids…,”

She said it drives kids away from the sport.

“I can’t tell you how many kids I’ve had come in who are interested in swimming and, when they see that practice schedule, they’re like ‘I have to be here ‘till 10 at night? I’m out. I can’t do it,’” she said.

Radcliff emphasized the importance of investing in youth sports, highlighting the deeper impact.

“You look at the problems that we face in our communities with the opioid epidemic and things like that like we can address this from the front end. This is something that attacks this in the front as opposed to addressing it after it happens,” he said.

Both coaches encouraged people to come together to find a solution.

Martin said, “I just think it would be so amazing for this community if we could come up with a way to get a better sports facility, a better training facility…,”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.