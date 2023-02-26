NFL Youth Flag Football League comes to the Mid-Ohio Valley

VINCENT, Ohio. (WTAP) -

For the first time ever, an NFL Youth Flag Football league has formulated in the Mid-Ohio Valley for this upcoming spring.

The league is the only of its kind in the area and it allows children ages 9-12 to participate in the co-ed league that begins in March.

Football is a very popular sport in the area, but for younger children who love the game and want to play could be put in harms way by not being fully physically mature enough.

This league allows for those younger athletes to play and learn the game they love a safer way.

If you are interested in signing up for the league, reach out to your schools athletic director for more information or sign up through the website: www.YouthEmpoweredNFLFlagFootball.org

The league is centered out of Belpre, Ohio but multiple schools through the area will have teams to compete.

