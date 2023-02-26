Open house at former Waverly school

The open house was held from 1 P.M.-3P.M. Saturday.
Open house for community center
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Feb. 25, 2023
WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - An open house was held Saturday afternoon for the public to see the progress that has been made to the old Waverly elementary school.

Community members have been working with the Waverley Volunteer Fire Department to turn the old Waverly school into a community building.

Rooms include an arts and craft room, two rooms for afterschool programs, two rooms for training for first responders, a necessities closet, a reading room, a game, room, and a prayer room.

Event organizer Tracey Davis is credited with spearheading restoration efforts.

Community members can also rent out spaces for parties and activities. Davis says she has high hopes for the future of the community center.

