Paint party was held at Parkersburg Art Center to work on a new mural

Friday and Saturday, people were able to stop by Parkersburg Art Center to paint special sheets of paper known as polytab material.

This will be used to create a new mural for the flood wall set to be completed in June.

Participants showed up, grabbed some paint, and started working on the many sections that will make up the new mural.

The mural will go on both sides and across the entrance through the flood wall.

Mural designer Nichole Westfall believes this will help first time visitors.

“The Parkersburg Art Center and WVUP wanted to brighten it up because, I guess, a lot of people don’t really know where they are going when they are instructed to go to the entrance for the ferry.”

The mural incorporate many aspects of the city according to Westfall.

“The thought behind the mural is I wanted to make kind of like a Victorian garden because there is going to be a pollinator garden there. I also wanted to take some design elements from the historical district, and put it into this.”

Westfall will take the mural pieces back to her studio to get them ready to paste to the flood wall in June.

