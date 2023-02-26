A time capsule is being put together in Ravenswood

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) - A time capsule is being put together in Jackson County that will be entombed for one hundred years.

The time capsule is apart of the riverfront park project in Ravenswood.

The Historical Landmark Commission is putting the time capsule together. The group is looking for items that give a glimpse of life in Ravenswood in 2023.

These can be items like flyers showing the cost of food and cars, to coins and even more historic items like something from the old marble factory.

Donations can be dropped off at Ravenswood city hall until march sixth.

The time capsule will be buried in Ravenswood until 2123.

