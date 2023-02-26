Union workers strike amid contract dispute

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - International Chemical Workers Union Local 343C is said to make up over three-fourths of the workforce at Profusion Industries.

Union members have rotated in and out of the peaceful demonstration since the strike began earlier this morning. The demonstration is across from 700 B.F. Goodrich Avenue.

Union president Denny Cliff says the company wants to put the workers in a different classification. Cliff advised the dispute started in June with the previous union president.

WTAP reached out to Profusion industries for comment and were unable to contact a representative at this time.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.