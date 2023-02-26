Union workers strike amid contract dispute

ProFusion Industries workers in Marietta have been on strike since 12 A.M. Saturday.
International Chemical Workers Union Local 343C is said to make up over three-fourths of the workforce at Profusion Industries.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Union members have rotated in and out of the peaceful demonstration since the strike began earlier this morning. The demonstration is across from 700 B.F. Goodrich Avenue.

Union president Denny Cliff says the company wants to put the workers in a different classification. Cliff advised the dispute started in June with the previous union president.

WTAP reached out to Profusion industries for comment and were unable to contact a representative at this time.

