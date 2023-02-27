$50K lottery ticket sold in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Harrison County, according to the West Virginia Lottery.

Officials said the ticket was sold in Bridgeport at the One Stop, located on Barnetts Run Rd. near Meadowbrook Mall.

Lottery officials said the ticket matched four numbers plus the Powerball, but the Power Play option was not purchased.

The holder of this ticket is encouraged to sign the back and call the West Virginia Lottery at 304-558-0500 for instructions on how to claim.

Players are encouraged to check their tickets because there are nine prize tiers, ranging from $4 to the jackpot.

The Powerball jackpot currently sits at $131 million.

Tickets can be purchased for $2 apiece, or $3 with the Powerplay option.

Tickets for the next draw must be purchased by 9:59 p.m. on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.