Additional concerts announced for State Fair of West Virginia

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - State Fair officials on Monday announced the addition of Whiskey Myers, Zach Williams and Riley Green to the 2023 State Fair of West Virginia Concert Lineup.

Zach Williams will take the stage Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 8 PM, while Riley Green will perform Thursday, August 17, 2023, at 8 PM. Whiskey Myers will appear at the State Fair of West Virginia on Friday, August 18, 2023, at 8 PM.

Tickets for each show will go on sale Friday, March 3, 2023, at 10 AM.

“We are thrilled with the additions of Whiskey Myers, Zach Williams and Riley Green to the 2023 Concert Series,” State Fair CEO Kelly Collins said. “Routing for the artists featured in this year’s line up truly worked in our favor, and we cannot wait for the 98th Annual State Fair of West Virginia.”

Tickets will only be available via ETIX at http://statefairofwv.com/entertainment/ or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) Monday through Friday 9 AM – 6 PM, or Saturday 9 AM to 5 PM. Tickets will not be sold at the State Fair Box Office until later this spring.

The 98th Annual State Fair of West Virginia is slated for August 10-19, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.