PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Discovery World on Market received $25K from the City of Parkersburg.

The donation of $25,000 was made from the City of Parkersburg on Friday.

This will allow families the opportunity to visit and explore all that discovery world has to offer according to Executive Director Wendy Shriver.

“This check will go a long way; this will support 250 families in Parkersburg for free memberships through our museums for all program. Income qualifying families can come and get a membership for their family to be able to come and be able to enjoy the museum, which is wonderful.”

Mayor Tom Joyce talked about why the city decided to donate to Discovery World.

“Really afford young people, children, the opportunity to engage in this state of the art, one of a kind, facility. To learn and grow and develop intellectually, particularly around science, technology, engineering, and math; that’s really important.”

Discovery World will have a form on their website for families to fill out once they open April 2nd.

You can visit Museums for All or Discovery World for more information on each.

