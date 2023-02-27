Great Community Paper Airplane Event held in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Great Community Paper Airplane Event took off on the afternoon of February 26 at the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Marietta.

People of all ages took part in the Great Community Paper Airplane Event on February 26th, throwing their planes from the choir loft of the historic Unitarian Universalist Church in Marietta.

Judges ranked participants’ planes by time in the air, distance flown, and accuracy

Roger Kalter, who helped organize this year’s Paper Airplane Event, said the event is a way to build a sense of community. “It’s just designed as a community event to bring people together, have some fun with paper airplanes,” Kalter said. “And it’s just basically connecting human beings together to have a little fun. We always try to do it safely and have a good time.”

The event was free to the public, though people were encouraged to donate non-perishable items for local food pantries.

Winners from the three different judging categories received prizes, some of which Kalter said he chose with a concern for the natural world in mind. “I’ve been green since I was 10 years old, so I really resisted the plastics, which I’m afraid for everyone under 50 are going to come back to bite you,” Kalter said. “So I bought a lot of gardening flowers, parsley kits and basil kits.”

Other prizes included foam airplanes and other toys for the children who participated.

William Ball and Rileigh Trembly, two kids who participated in the event, said they had fun, but weren’t entirely satisfied with how their planes fared. Despite their dissatisfaction, William and Rileigh won second and third places respectively for plane accuracy in their age group.

In organizing and running the event, Roger Kalter said he had a lot of help from 26 volunteers, among them Rileigh Trembly, who designed the posters promoting the event.

Kalter said collaboration made the event possible. “It takes a community to do this stuff, but we’re all about community,” Kalter said. “So, that’s why we’re here.”

