Judge recuses self in case against former sheriff

Keith Wood
Keith Wood(WSAZ)
By Martina Bills
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
POMEROY, Oh. (WSAZ) - A Meigs County Court of Common Pleas Judge has recused herself from a case involving a former sheriff.

According to a recent court filing, Meigs County Common Pleas Judge Linda Warner voluntarily recused herself due to a potential conflict of interest in the case against former Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff Keith Wood.

The Supreme Court of Ohio issued an order assigning retired Judge Scott Nusbaum to the case.

Wood was indicted on charges stemming from his time in office for allegedly withdrawing public funds for personal use.

According to an indictment filed in Meigs County Common Pleas Court in February, a grand jury returned a five-count indictment on Wood.

The indictment includes charges of theft in office, telecommunications fraud, misuse of credit cards and soliciting or accepting improper compensation.

Wood will appear in court for the first time since the indictment was handed down on Monday, March 6 at 10:30 a.m.

For previous coverage >>>CLICK HERE and HERE<<<

