Marietta College Pioneers Women’s Basketball team receives NCAA Tournament bid

Marietta March Madness
Marietta March Madness(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

For the second consecutive season and third time in program history, the Marietta College Pioneers women’s basketball team has clinched a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

After a successful season that saw the team reach 20 wins and finish as runner-ups in the Ohio Athletic Conference tournament, the Pioneers were granted a spot in the national tournament.

The Pioneers will take on Eastern Connecticut State on March 3 as the game will be hosted by Ithaca College.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Norton Mugshot
UPDATE: Woman dead, man in custody following police standoff in Mercer Co.
Union president addresses strike.
Union workers strike amid contract dispute
Three arrested in connection with area thefts
The group is looking for items that give a glimpse of life in Ravenswood in 2023.
A time capsule is being put together in Ravenswood
Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine

Latest News

NFL Flag Football
NFL Youth Flag Football League comes to the Mid-Ohio Valley
Scores from November 30
Scoreboard: February 24, 2023
BW Marietta
Baldwin Wallace Marietta College WBB OAC Semifinals
Ripley Parkersburg
Ripley at Parkersburg Boys Basketball