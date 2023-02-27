Marietta College Pioneers Women’s Basketball team receives NCAA Tournament bid
Published: Feb. 27, 2023
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -
For the second consecutive season and third time in program history, the Marietta College Pioneers women’s basketball team has clinched a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
After a successful season that saw the team reach 20 wins and finish as runner-ups in the Ohio Athletic Conference tournament, the Pioneers were granted a spot in the national tournament.
The Pioneers will take on Eastern Connecticut State on March 3 as the game will be hosted by Ithaca College.
