Marietta College Pioneers Women’s Basketball team receives NCAA Tournament bid

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

For the second consecutive season and third time in program history, the Marietta College Pioneers women’s basketball team has clinched a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

After a successful season that saw the team reach 20 wins and finish as runner-ups in the Ohio Athletic Conference tournament, the Pioneers were granted a spot in the national tournament.

The Pioneers will take on Eastern Connecticut State on March 3 as the game will be hosted by Ithaca College.

