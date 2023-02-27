Mason Man Sentenced for Child Pornography

By Carrie Rose
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Mason County man was sentenced to prison for child pornography.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Matthew Ryan Harper was sentenced on charges related to having 100 images and 38 videos of child pornography. Some of the images depicted toddlers according to the statement. He also used Snapchat to distribute a video of “a prepubescent minor female subjected to sexually explicit conduct.”

Harper was sentenced to six years in prison. Upon release, he will have 15 years of supervised release. Harper will have to register as a sex offender as well.

This case was part of larger project to combat child pornography and sexual exploitation of children. Project Safe Childhood is a nationwide initiative from the Justice Department to fight the increase such cases. Project Safe Childhood brings together law enforcement agencies from across the country on various levels.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

