Morgan Local superintendent responds to strike notice from O.A.P.S.E. Local 51 union

MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Morgan Local Superintendent Dr. Kristin Barker said in a statement that they are disappointed that the Ohio Association of Public School Employees (O.A.P.S.E.) Local 51 issued a strike notice on February 17th.

Disputes over wages between the union, represents bus drivers, cooks and other employees in the district, have been ongoing since last May. Dr. Barker said they would like to resolve the disputes to prevent any disruption to the students’ education.

The Morgan Local school board is currently offering a raise package of 5%-3%-2% over the three-year life of their contract with the union. Dr. Barker said in the statement that this is above the average for the state. However, it falls short of the 6%-5%-5% raises union president Tom Quaintance told WTAP the union is asking for over the next three years.

Whether a strike will be averted and how the union will respond to the current offer remains to be seen. A negotiation has been proposed for March 10th.

