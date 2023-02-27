New billboard put up for Gretchen Fleming search

A billboard is keeping the search for Gretchen Fleming alive as the three-month mark of her disappearance approaches.
New billboard put up for Gretchen Fleming search
New billboard put up for Gretchen Fleming search(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the search of Gretchen Fleming ongoing, the community is continuing to help out with a new way of keeping the attention on Gretchen.

A billboard is up on Murdoch Avenue heading south with Gretchen’s reward attached to the billboard. The $65 thousand reward was made back in early January with the help of anonymous donations made by the community.

The billboard features not only pictures of Gretchen and description of her, but Parkersburg police detective Zimmerman’s number, 304-424-1072.

We will continue our coverage of the search for Gretchen as more information continues.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Norton Mugshot
UPDATE: Woman dead, man in custody following police standoff in Mercer Co.
Union president addresses strike.
Union workers strike amid contract dispute
Three arrested in connection with area thefts
The group is looking for items that give a glimpse of life in Ravenswood in 2023.
A time capsule is being put together in Ravenswood
Miner killed in incident at West Virginia coal mine

Latest News

lane closure
One lane set to close for road repair on I-77
Keith Wood
Judge recuses self in case against former sheriff
Three arrested in connection with area thefts
Paper airplane event in Marietta
Great Community Paper Airplane Event held in Marietta