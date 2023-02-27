Obituary: Allender, Emma Jane Blume

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Feb. 26, 2023
Emma Jane Blume Allender, 92, of Coal Run, OH, passed away on February 23, 2023.  She was born August 9, 1930, in Marietta to Sharon E. and Helen I. Blume.

She worked at The Box Factory and Kresge in Marietta before marrying Robert Lee Allender on May 29, 1959.  She also worked vending machines at Phillips School for several years.

She is survived by her 3 children:  James Allender (Sheryl) of Florida; Cheryl Allender Wallace (Larry) and Gregory Allender, both of Coal Run, OH;  grandchildren:  Larry Wallace II (Christal) and Ryan Wallace (Karissa Porter and girls) both of Beverly, OH; Stacy Allender; great-grandchildren: Jazmine, Zane, Jayden and Ashton Wallace, sister Betty Blume Travis and brother Edward Blume (Irma).  She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Allender, on Feb. 23, 2009; 3 brothers:  Sharon Blume, Jr. (Alma), John Blume (Mary), Earl Blume (Tressa); 2 sisters, Irene Moore (Clarence), Frances Lent (Lloyd); brother-in-law Robert Travis and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday (Feb. 28) at 1:00 pm at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, with burial following in East Lawn Memorial Park.  The family will greet friends on Tuesday before the service from 11:00 until 1:00.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

