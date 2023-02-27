Obituary: Ayersman, Donald L.

Donald L. Ayersman, 86, of Parkersburg, WV, died Friday, February 24, 2023, at WVU Medicine. He was born in Fayette County, WV, a son of the late James R. and Julia T. (Tamplin) Ayersman.

He graduated from Parkersburg Catholic High School in 1955 and Xavier University in 1960. He was a United States Navy veteran and was a teacher in Wood County for over twenty years. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church and an honorary member of the Knights of Columbus.

He is survived by his wife of almost sixty-two years, Cornelia E. (Bird) Ayersman; seven children John J. Ayersman (Pam), Mark T. Ayersman, Anne E. Garvin (Greg), Pamela S. Gibson, James D. Ayersman (Jennifer), Michael E. Ayersman, and Catherin M. Deep; eight grandchildren; and a brother James P. Ayersman (Sue).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son Christopher Lee Ayersman, sister-in-law Margret Bird, and brother-in-law Richard Bird.

Mass will be Wednesday at 11:00 AM at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with Father Stephen Vallelonga as celebrant. Burial will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday 4-7 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with a Wake Service at 7:00 PM.

Memorial donations may be made in Don’s memory to Parkersburg Catholic School Foundations or the Special Olympics.

