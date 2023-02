Mrs. Linda Lou Miles Barnes, 77, of Holly Springs, NC, passed away on Monday, February 20, 2023. Linda was born on December 15, 1945, in Clarksburg, WV, to Leo and Virginia Pell.

Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Lubeck Cemetery in Washington, WV.

