Obituary: Boyce, Oleda

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Oleda Boyce, 88, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born August 15, 1934, in Grantsville, WV, a daughter of the late John Wright and Scottie (Plant) Wright.

Oleda was a member of the Stephenson United Methodist Church. She enjoyed attending church and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Oleda is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Kellis Cleon Boyce; one daughter, Christine Harshbarger of Parkersburg, WV; two sons, Keith Boyce (Janet) of Myrtle Beach, SC, and Rick Boyce (Shelly) of Parkersburg, WV; three sisters, Pat Pickens of Williamstown, WV, Jeannie Crispin (Ardell) of Georgia, and Gwen Lesley (Carl) of N.C.;  grandchildren, Justin (Jenny) and their children, Evelyn and Alex, Christopher (Adriana) and their children, Lucia, Nico, and baby Sammy on the way, Joee (Jacob), Stacey (Steve) and their children, Sterling and Stella, Kellye (Nathan) and their children, Brynley and Hayden, Jessica and her child, Logan and her brother Jacob.

In addition to her parents, Oleda is preceded in death by three sisters; one brother; and a great-grandchild, Gabriel.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg, with Pastor Gene Full officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will take place 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Wednesday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Boyce family.

